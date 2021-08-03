I-580 in Oakland shutdown in both directions due to police activity
Interstate 580 in Oakland near High Street is closed in both directions Monday night due to police activity. Drivers should use I-880 as an alternate route. A sig alert was issued just after 5 p.m. Google Maps shows a six-mile backup from the Highway 24 interchange, down I-580 near the junction at Highway 13. A traffic camera shows the freeway empty at High Street. It's unclear the nature of the police activity or when the scene may clear up for drivers. This is developing, check back for updates
Comments / 2