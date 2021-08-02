Cancel
Elite WR Dillon Bell commits to Georgia football over Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBLFv_0bFnTGyL00
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Three-star wide receiver recruit Dillon Bell has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Michigan Wolverines. Bell is a class of 2022 prospect.

Dillon Bell plays high school football in Houston, Texas, at The Kinkaid School. Bell played several offensive positions for his team.

Bell received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in June. The Bulldogs made Bell’s top eight schools shortly after offering him. Coaches covet versatility and Dillon Bell is quite a versatile player.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit has taken recent visits to Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. Bell also runs track for The Kinkaid School. He has over 15 scholarship offers from top college football programs across the country.

Bell committed to Georgia over Baylor, Michigan, Auburn, Houston, Minnesota, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.

Dillon Bell announced his commitment via his Twitter account:

247Sports ranks Bell as the nation’s No. 564 overall player and No. 74 wide receiver.

On film, Bell shows off an impressive combination of size and speed. He is dynamic in the open field and does a good job of tracking deep passes. His high school team does a good job of getting him the ball in open space. He will be fun to watch play at the next level.

