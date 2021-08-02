Cancel
Arizona State

A Horror-Themed Bakery With Scary Good Treats, Spooky’s Swirls In Arizona Is a Must-Visit

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 5 days ago

If you’re a scary movie fanatic with a sweet tooth, there’s an Arizona bakery with your name written all over it. Spooky’s Swirls, located in Chandler, serves up a variety of gluten-free, horror, and Sci-Fi-themed goodies, and the shop boasts movie memorabilia everywhere you look.

Please note: Spooky’s is currently only offering curbside pickup for online orders.

A dedicated gluten-free bakery in Chandler, Spooky's Swirls bakes up treats that are so delicious, it's scary.

You'll find the shop on North Alma School Road.

Before even noticing the dessert case, you'll be drawn to all the horror movie memorabilia scattered around the store.

From the tricycle-riding Saw clown to the iconic Scream
mask, there's something for every horror aficionado.

There's actually an entire on-site museum with an impressive array of props, costumes, and other items from both classic and modern horror films.

Either before or after picking up your goodies, feel free to peruse the collection.

Many of the treats at Spooky's are horror-themed, like the signature "Crystal Lake Cake" topped with the hockey mask worn by Jason in Friday the 13th .

You'll also see offerings modeled after Sci-Fi films such as Star Wars .

The ante is upped during the month of October, when nearly everything on display has been crafted with Halloween in mind.

You'll see pumpkin spice cupcakes, frosting that's been piped to look like black roses, and so many more drop-dead delicious desserts.

Spooky's also makes custom cakes for a variety of special occasions, both horror-themed and otherwise.

The scariest part is how nobody will ever be able to tell it's gluten-free!

Address: 3029 North Alma School Road #117, Chandler, AZ 85224.

Spooky's currently offers curbside pickup from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

Visit the bakery’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Spooky’s Swirls? If so, what desserts did you try and how were they? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for another themed bakery in Arizona with the most adorable treats you’ve ever seen.

