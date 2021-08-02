A Horror-Themed Bakery With Scary Good Treats, Spooky’s Swirls In Arizona Is a Must-Visit

If you’re a scary movie fanatic with a sweet tooth, there’s an Arizona bakery with your name written all over it. Spooky’s Swirls, located in Chandler, serves up a variety of gluten-free, horror, and Sci-Fi-themed goodies, and the shop boasts movie memorabilia everywhere you look.

Please note: Spooky’s is currently only offering curbside pickup for online orders.

A dedicated gluten-free bakery in Chandler, Spooky's Swirls bakes up treats that are so delicious, it's scary.

Before even noticing the dessert case, you'll be drawn to all the horror movie memorabilia scattered around the store.

There's actually an entire on-site museum with an impressive array of props, costumes, and other items from both classic and modern horror films.

Many of the treats at Spooky's are horror-themed, like the signature "Crystal Lake Cake" topped with the hockey mask worn by Jason in Friday the 13th .

The ante is upped during the month of October, when nearly everything on display has been crafted with Halloween in mind.

Spooky's also makes custom cakes for a variety of special occasions, both horror-themed and otherwise.

Address: 3029 North Alma School Road #117, Chandler, AZ 85224.

Visit the bakery’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

