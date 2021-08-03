Cancel
Sailing-Competition set to resume as winds pick up

By Philip O'connor
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 49er - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Teams pack up after the race was postponed due to a lack of wind. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Competition is set to resume at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour as winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday following the cancellation of Monday's action.

Monday's medal races in the men's and women's 49er category will now take place on Tuesday, with the men's Finn class and the mixed Nacra 17 category also down for a decision on a busy day at the harbour.

A weather forecast from governing body World Sailing predicts winds of 10 to 12 knots in the middle of the day.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word in first paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

