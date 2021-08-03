Tacoma man dies Monday after car goes out of control on SR 16 ramp
A Tacoma man died Monday after a collision in which his car ended up rolling onto the ramp from southbound I-5 to South 38th Street. The driver was coming from the ramp of eastbound state Route 16 to South 38th Street at 4:15 p.m. Trooper Robert Reyer said the vehicle’s left front hit a concrete barrier, causing it to launch off and roll onto the ramp for southbound I-5 to South 38th Street. The vehicle stopped on the left shoulder of that ramp.www.thenewstribune.com
