As smoke from wildfires on the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada spread across the continent, people suffering from COVID-19 could been at a greater risk of dying. “Smoke from wildfires could make it harder for people to fight off COVID-19 infections and the emerging variants because their immune systems are already battling pollution,” said a Friday report from National Geographic. “Studies have shown that people exposed to air pollution are more likely to die from COVID-19.”