The Knicks will sign Evan Fournier for four years, $78 million

By Alex Wolfe
Posting and Toasting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the New York Knicks will sign Evan Fournier to a four-year deal worth up to $78 million, with the fourth year being a team option. Fournier is currently playing for Team France in the Olympics with Knick free agent Frank Ntilikina, and averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 assists, and three rebounds per game this season between the Magic and the Celtics on .457/.413/.788 shooting splits.

