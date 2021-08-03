The Knicks will sign Evan Fournier for four years, $78 million
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the New York Knicks will sign Evan Fournier to a four-year deal worth up to $78 million, with the fourth year being a team option. Fournier is currently playing for Team France in the Olympics with Knick free agent Frank Ntilikina, and averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 assists, and three rebounds per game this season between the Magic and the Celtics on .457/.413/.788 shooting splits.www.postingandtoasting.com
