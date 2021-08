Marathon: The men’s marathon is just half an hour away. It starts and finishes in Odori Park, which according to the website of Sapporo’s tourist office “is called a park, but it’s really a street”. The word “odori” literally means “big road”. This sounds a bit rum, but then London gets away with having a big road called Park Lane (though that, to be fair, is next to an actual park). Lots of festivals are held in Odori Park, including Hokkai Bon Odori Dance, “a traditional and merry Japanese festival that is celebrated with dance and lively drum performances to welcome the homecoming of ancestral spirits”. This year’s Hokkai Bon Odori starts next Saturday.