Laser processing and its role in medical device manufacturing
By Matthew Nipper, Director of Engineering – Laser Processing Technologies, Spectrum Plastics Group. Laser micromachining is one of the highest-precision processes utilized in medical device manufacturing. In fact, lasers may be the only option to produce delicate features, especially in thin or sensitive materials. Lasers can cut micron-sized features quickly with sub-micron tolerances, without defects—thereby reducing or eliminating secondary finishing processes, shortening cycle times, and expediting time to market. Because of these advantages, lasers are quickly becoming the preferred method to micromachine miniaturized and/or complex parts and products for medical devices, in virtually any shape or pattern.www.massdevice.com
