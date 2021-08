Trucking employment experienced a moderate boost in July, with the transport sector as a whole experiencing a more significant increase. Trucking employment went up by more than 3,000 jobs after gaining more than 6,000 in June. Although that number is moderate over the past year, it is larger than years prior to 2020 as the trucking industry continues to fill voids left during the peak of the pandemic. Revised data has May showing a decrease of 1,800 jobs after initially reporting a loss of more than 3,000.