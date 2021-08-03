Suffolk County police officer stabbed in the line of duty promoted to detective

Chris Racioppo was stabbed in the leg by a suspected drunk driver during a struggle in Patchogue on April 10, according to authorities. A major artery was severed, and Racioppo nearly died.

"Officer Racioppo is nothing short of a hero," said Suffolk County Executive Bellone. "Four months ago Officer Racioppo was within seconds of losing his life, but today Officer Racioppo has made a miraculous recovery and will return to the Department as Detective Racioppo."

Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.

Officer Racioppo will be promoted to detective in anticipation of his return to duty.

----------