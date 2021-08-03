Pediatrician sees spike in sick kids, offers tips for parents

It was a busy day inside of Tanque Verde Pediatrics, as the COVID-19 cases spike.

“With the start of one school district back in school now, our patient census is through the roof,” said Dr. Sandra Herron.

She said since school began there’s been a 30% increase in sick visits.

She said half of the kids she is testing are coming in with known exposure, but no symptoms, and the others are showing symptoms.

“So, their parents are coming in, in an effort to be responsible and to make sure that their child doesn't have COVID for their own family's knowledge as well as to help the community and make sure they're not sending their kids back out with COVID into the environment,” she explained.

Dr. Herron said the best way to protect your kids from exposure is to get vaccinated.

“They are safe and they are effective. So, the number one thing you can do is vaccinate yourself and any child in your household that’s 12 or older,” she said.

She encourages wearing a mask, even if it isn’t required.

“By wearing a mask in school and by decreasing the spread of other viruses as well as COVID. It can really make an impact not just in your own family, but in our community, for our healthcare workers in our state,” she said.

She said for most, contracting COVID-19 will be an inconvenience.

“They are going to be isolated for 10 to 14 days, they're going to be out of school for 10 to 14 days, their classrooms are going to be closed for 10 to 14 days," said Dr. Herron.

She said the situation is serious— the youngest she’s seen a patient come in with COVID-19 is days old.

“For the very first time, we are seeing pediatric patients intubated with COVID in Tucson," said Herron.