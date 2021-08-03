Minnesota woman charged in death of ex-husband found buried in backyard
A Minnesota woman has been charged with the death of her ex-husband, who had been reported missing, after his body was discovered in their backyard over the weekend. Authorities found the body of Kou Yang on Saturday in St. Paul. An autopsy revealed he had been shot twice in the head. Police arrested Karina See Her, 40, in connection with the slaying. She is charged with second-degree murder, not premeditated.www.foxnews.com
