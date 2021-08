The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 120 points at midday, after earlier scoring a fresh intraday high alongside the S&P 500 Index (SPX), on the heels of an upbeat jobs report. The U.S. Labor Department said 943,000 new jobs were added in July, which is far above the 845,000 jobs analysts anticipated. Plus, the unemployment rate fell to a better-than-expected 5.4%. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) isn't faring as well today, though, sitting firmly in the red as tech stocks falter.