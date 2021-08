Straw was traded from Houston to Cleveland on Friday in exchange for Phil Maton, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. Fortunately from a fantasy standpoint, Straw gets dealt to a team with one of the least impressive outfield depth charts in the majors, so he should see at least as much playing time as he was getting with Houston. He is an excellent defensive center fielder and logged a .262 batting average and .339 on-base percentage with 17 steals in 98 games. It's even possible he could work his way into the leadoff spot with Cleveland.