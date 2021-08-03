Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

No injuries reported during home fire in Ortega area

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN4fu_0bFnOoT200

There are no reports of injuries after a house fire Monday afternoon in the Ortega area.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of McGirts Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the fire showing from outside the home.

A search of the home found there was no one inside, the fire department said.

Firefighters were soon able to get the fire under control. There were no reports of any injuries.

Comments / 0

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy