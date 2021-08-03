No injuries reported during home fire in Ortega area

There are no reports of injuries after a house fire Monday afternoon in the Ortega area.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of McGirts Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the fire showing from outside the home.

A search of the home found there was no one inside, the fire department said.

Firefighters were soon able to get the fire under control. There were no reports of any injuries.