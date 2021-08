Red Velvet’s Joy and Yeri will appear next week on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!. In the preview for next week’s episode, Joy and Yeri are introduced as having come to take the show’s crown. This is Joy’s second time on “Amazing Saturday,” and the cast members remember her as being the type to relate too strongly to song lyrics. She complains about one song, “This is a situation that doesn’t make any sense. It’s not even two-timing, it’s like cheating on eight people at once!” However, Joy is also named as Shin Dong Yup’s successor when it comes to guessing the correct lyrics through context clues.