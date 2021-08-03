Cancel
Skalski confident Clemson defense rivals 2018's Power Rangers

By Abigail Angalet
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Following the Sugar Bowl loss last January to Ohio State, Clemson has its sights set on starting fresh with a new season and new opportunities ahead.

For sixth-year linebacker James Skalski, it’s time to show the world what the Tigers’ defense can do.

Clemson’s defense showed promise last season but struggled to build depth. Now the unit is looking to have what could be its best season since greats like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant all toed the line during the 2018 national championship season.

“I never got to fully play behind that Dexter, Christian, Cle, Austin d-line, so, in a way, this is kind of like a new wave of that hopefully,” Skalski said at the ACC Kickoff. “If those guys can live up to their expectation, it’s going to be that [type of] talent.”

With a wealth of talent returning on this year’s defense, Skalski is eager to see if his team can play more together and be a more cohesive unit once they hit the field this fall.

“It’s the same every year,” he said. “It’s play good team defense, be in the top five in most of the categories. But for me this year, I just want to see all three levels playing together. I think last year was just a little dysfunctional at times. I think we have all the things we need to glue it all together and have a great defense.”

With guys like Justin Foster, Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and more returning to the defensive line this season, the linebacker is confident his team can face some of the mistakes made last season and use it as fuel to dominate any opponent they come face to face with.

“Maybe the front seven played well, but we didn’t cover the guy. Or maybe we covered the hell out of some people, and we can’t get to the quarterback or maybe the linebackers or the d-line fit the gaps right, but the safety’s not there,” the linebacker said. “Just everyone being on their P’s and Q’s as one. Too many times, we’ve had great performances from some people. But as a whole, it wasn’t good.”

In addition to a veteran d-line, the Tigers have a great deal of experience thanks to guys like Skalski, Nolan Turner and Baylon Spector in Clemson’s back seven, who can each offer both experience and leadership to younger players.

“As far as preparation goes, anyone in that room can ask me a question about their job, and between me, Nolan [Turner], and Baylon [Spector], the whole back seven, we know the answer,” Skalski said.

“Just helping younger guys come along, grow, because literally any position you want, we got an answer for it. As far as in game and in moments, I’ve been down 16-0 and beat Ohio State before, so just helping people keep level heads when things aren’t going well, but we got that. We got all those kind of guys, even without the experience, who’ve got that kind of mentality about them.”

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
