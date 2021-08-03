Cancel
Environment

Stifling heat conjuring up 'hit or miss' showers

By Stefanie Lauber
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYyx7_0bFnOL4500

The August heat is cooking up a few showers and storms here over the Coastal Bend.

Inland areas have gotten the most of the storms that have developed over the past few hours.

Expect hit or miss showers to continue tonight into the early morning hours.

A stationary boundary is draped across the area and will be responsible for some unsettled weather through much of this week.

The pattern will allow for periods of sunshine mixed with scattered thunderstorms. It won't be a complete washout, but you will need your umbrella so don’t forget it!

Some areas could see just a brief shower, while other areas experience locally heavy downpours.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

