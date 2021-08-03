2 men charged in connection with home invasion, deadly stabbing of woman in East St. Louis

Two men were charged for their alleged roles in a home invasion and deadly stabbing of a woman in East St. Louis Saturday morning.

Joseph Binford, 40, was charged with first-degree murder and home invasion, and Demonte Moore, 26, was charged with home invasion in connection with the incident that left Dwonique Seay dead.

East St. Louis Police and the Illinois Public Safety Enforcement Group were called to the area of 15th Street in East St. Louis at around 6:15 Saturday morning for a report of a home invasion. When they arrived, they found Seay in her home suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A press release from St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric said police identified Binford and Moore as suspects. They were taken into custody without incident.

Binford's bond was set at $1 million, and Moore's bond was set at $250,000. Both are being held at the St. Clair County Jail.