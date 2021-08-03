Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 'kicks off' Friday, watch it on WFMY News 2

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlJYh_0bFnNTqS00

The Carolina Panthers will hold their annual Fan Fest this Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers fans will be able to enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team’s annual Fan Fest. You can watch it right here on WFMY News 2 at 7 p.m., your official home of the Carolina Panthers

Officials said fans will be able to see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night ends with a fireworks and laser show.

Event officials said Panthers' partner Morris-Jenkins will give a DJ for the evening's festivities and Daimler Trucks North America will provide fans with LED glow sticks.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., on-field entertainment starts at 6 p.m., practice will start at 7 p.m. and the fireworks/laser show will start at 9:15.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought on the Panthers’ website .

Programming Changes

You can also watch the Panthers Fan Fest Friday at 7 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

That means there are some programming changes that you need to know about.

Secret Celebrity Restoration will air overnight early Saturday morning at 1:37 a.m., Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:37 a.m. and Jeopardy will be air at 3:07 a.m.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Purrcussion#The Black Blue Crew#Dj#The Panthers Fan Fest#Wfmy News 2#Jeopardy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr. could help make elite wideout trio

The Carolina Panthers already have a great one-two punch in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson on the outside of their offense, but is that enough? The next question is who will be the wideout who will take on the WR3 role while rotating out those guys for specific matchups and take on slot duties. The Panthers signed fourth year wide receiver David Moore in free agency from the Seattle Seahawks who can play all over the field.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Terrace Marshall Jr. drawing Muhsin Muhammad comparisons at camp

After a difficult first day at Carolina Panthers training camp, rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been making his presence felt ever since. Things could not have gone much better for Terrace Marshall Jr. over the first few days of Carolina Panthers training camp. The second-round pick was barely seen during the early offseason program as he recovered from injury, but the wide receiver has already left his mark over the first few days of practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Hakeem Butler experiment just took a turn

Hakeem Butler was one of the more polarizing players in the 2019 NFL Draft. To some, the Iowa State product looked like the next great super-sized X receiver, a seriously impressive weapon on the outside capable of winning 50-50 balls and dominating in the red zone. But to others? Well,...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Five position battles to watch as the Carolina Panthers head into 2021 training camp

The good news for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2021 training camp is there is less uncertainty this year than there was during the 2020 offseason. In 2020, there were many new faces after the departures of Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, Mario Addison, Graham Gano and others — players who had been longtime starters with the Panthers. So in Year 1 of the coach Matt Rhule era, there was a lot of competing for starting jobs.
NFLFox11online.com

Packer fans running 5k to kick off the 2021 Training Camp

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green and Gold partnered with Bellin Health to bring fans a series of Back to Football events to kick off Packers' 2021 Training Camp. The 12th annual ‘5K Run/Walk at Lambeau Field,’ set for Saturday, July 24, at 8 a.m. The run goes through Green...
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

From story lines to schedules, a guide for fans attending Carolina Panthers training camp

In 2019, it seemed unlikely that the Carolina Panthers may ever return to Spartanburg, S.C. for training camp. After a year spent away from Wofford College due to COVID-19, the Panthers are making a big return with the 2021 training camp. In Spartanburg, the Panthers will be one of just four teams practicing away from their home facility for the entirety of training camp, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday – Carolina Panthers Blog

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Friday, a league source told ESPN.com. Darnold created somewhat of a social media uproar in early June when he told reporters on a Zoom call that he wasn’t vaccinated. Some questioned his leadership, particularly because of the restrictions non-vaccinated players are under.
NFLallfans.co

5 potential cap casualties the Panthers should target post-camp

Which potential salary-cap casualties should the Carolina Panthers keep a close eye on to boost their chances of success in 2021?. We are just over a week into training camp for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2021 season. The pads are now on and there is an eager sense that things might improve from a performance standpoint after a disappointing couple of days that led Matt Rhule to publically state his displeasure with how things went during practices on Saturday and Monday.
NFLCarolina Panthers

Happy Half Hour Recap: Gaining clarity at camp

With the first Happy Half Hour podcast from training camp, presented by Morris-Jenkins, the crew recaps the first week, previews Colts practices and offers some Spartanburg stories. 0:38 - Training Camp OFF the field. 3:46 - Training Camp ON the field. 7:19 - Defense is communicating. 10:01 - What camp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy