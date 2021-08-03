Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Confirms Its Pixel 6 Phones Will Be Powered By Their Own Chipset

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, it has been rumored that Google could be looking to develop their own chipset for their mobile devices, similar to what other companies like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have done. It looks like they have finally succeeded as the company has since sort of confirmed the Pixel 6 series and its new Tensor chipset.

