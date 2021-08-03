Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Struggle, Defense Embracing New Identity

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense continues to be the talk of training camp. They continued to dominate Joe Burrow and the offense on Monday.

The defense forced multiple turnovers, including a Germaine Pratt interception in 11-on-11 drills.

Jessie Bates stripped rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The fifth overall pick stopped and turned to make a catch while running a cross route and the Bengals' star safety was waiting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO9Lu_0bFnNFjW00

The forced fumble is exactly what defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the rest of this coaching staff is hoping to see more of this season. The Bengals only forced 17 turnovers in 2020. That number has to go up if they're going to win more games.

Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton brought a chart with him from Pittsburgh that keeps track of loafs, forced fumbles, missed assignments, interceptions, etc. When a player messes up he has to put money in the pot. It's one way of keeping himself and his teammates accountable in their quest for more takeaways.

"This is just something I learned from guys like Joe Haden, you know, who I played with for a couple years," Hilton said on Monday. "He kind of designed this fine system for some guys in the secondary, you know loafs, missed assignments, dropped interceptions, things that really show what we're about. As a defense, the secondary, you want to make sure your loafs and everything are as minimal as possible. So I brought that over. Guys have invested in it, and I feel like it's been working well for us.

"When I came over, I told myself, I want to hold this group accountable. I have to earn my stripes, though. I have to show that I'm a leader on the field, and I feel like this is the first step."

Hilton's message has been well received and so far, the Bengals' defense has the early lead in training camp.

Burrow Stays Late

Burrow and the offense struggled on Monday, but that didn't stop them from staying after practice. The star quarterback threw deep passes to Tee Higgins and Chase for a few minutes after practice.

There are high expectations for this offense and a frustrating practice like Monday could be all the motivation they need to turn things around.

Time For Pads

The Bengals' first full padded practice is on Tuesday. This will be our first look at the revamped offensive line and how they look against Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, DJ Reader and company.

This will also be our first time seeing Burrow in full pads since he suffered that devastating knee injury last November.

Impressive Start

Trent Taylor has been one of the lone bright spots on offense. The 27-year-old has made multiple circus catches out of the slot and has shown he still has plenty of burst after being plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

"He's been in this league several years, been in a very similar system so it's not foreign to him, so he's able to play fast," head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday. "It might not be the same name of the play that he's used to, but he can recognize the concept and say OK, I know that concept, we ran it in San Francisco. And yesterday [Friday] you saw him make two great catches, the one on the shallow cross at the goal line and then that far pylon route, that was a great job throwing him open there by, I think it was Brandon. And then he went and made a great top-tap play in the back of the end zone, so he's done a nice job. He's really detailed."

Taylor is also in the mix to be the Bengals' starting punt returner. It's early, but he's on track to make the final 53-man roster.

Carman Time?

Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Carman took first-team reps at right guard on Monday. He lined up with the third group last week.

Tuesday's first padded practice will give everyone—including the coaching staff—a better idea of where Carman is in his development.

It's worth noting that Michael Jordan saw some snaps with the first team at left guard.

To watch highlights from Monday's practice, go here.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
279
Followers
640
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Kay Adams thinks Joe Burrow will lead Bengals to playoffs in 2021

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) - Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK. Throughout the offseason, one big supporter of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been Kay Adams of Good Morning Football. Her support of the Bengals’ signal-caller first came to our attention when she listed Burrow as...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Watch: LSU legends Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase reunite on Bengals practice field

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, LSU legends, reunited on the practice field as teammates on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to build their way back towards the top of the AFC North standings. Two of the franchise’s cornerstones are quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, both of whom who just so happen to be LSU Tigers legends. For those of you LSU fans and alum ecstatic to see the two reunite on an NFL field as teammates in 2021, the Bengals provided a sneak peek on Monday.
NFLYardbarker

Bengals Legend on Joe Burrow: 'He's a Better Player Than I Ever Was'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past few years. Fans few him as a savior. The front office, coaching staff and others within the organization believe Burrow will help bring a Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati. That praise continued during Boomer Esiason's recent conversation with Dan...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Joe Burrow showing concerning signs at Bengals training camp

Bengals fans are hopeful for the return of Joe Burrow from his season-ending injury as a rookie but the quarterback is displaying concerning signs in camp. Before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear as a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was inspiring hope in the fanbase. The former Heisman Trophy winner looked the part of a No. 1 overall pick and was playing at a high level right out of the gate, also getting better as the season went on.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals teammate says Joe Burrow looks concerned about his knee

It’s still early in training camp, but Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd says Joe Burrow looks concerned about his injured knee. It’s very early in training camp, as NFL teams are putting pads on for the first time this week. For Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, camp will be an opportunity to work the kinks out as he comes back from a torn ACL during his rookie season. He has been clear he wants to play in preseason games, against the team’s plan.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How Joe Burrow is going to cost Zac Taylor his job

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow is both the best and worst thing to happen to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The moment the Bengals drafted Burrow — one of the most hyped quarterbacks in recent years — the expectations and timeline for success under Taylor drastically changed. Taylor,...
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Burrow is struggling in training camp and one Bengals receiver has a theory why

When the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp this year, the expectation was that the offense would look explosive from Day 1. With Joe Burrow surrounded by offensive weapons like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, it seemed like the Bengals would be in a position to move the ball at will against what was supposed to be an overmatched defense. However, that hasn't been the case so far.
NFLstripehype.com

Cincinnati Bengals should not cave to Joe Burrow’s preseason wishes

Mike Brown, owner and president of the Cincinnati Bengals, stated earlier this week that Joe Burrow would be held out of preseason action. Burrow retorted on Wednesday on media day by saying that he wants to get out there and take some hits before the season starts. Burrow has yet...
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow puts injury out of his mind as Bengals try to be cautious

CINCINNATI -- Of all the things that happened during the Cincinnati Bengals' first practice of training camp on Wednesday, one development mattered more than anything. A black brace supporting Burrow’s surgically-repaired left knee was the only indicator that the quarterback was a little more than eight months removed from a season-ending injury. Aside from that, Burrow went through all the usual motions that indicate the regular season is a few weeks away.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bengals: Joe Burrow ‘cleared to do everything’

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow is "cleared to do everything" in training camp but will probably not play in preseason games next month. Bengals training camp begins Tuesday and head coach Zac Taylor said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick will line up behind center in 11-on-11 drills. Bengals...
NFLallfans.co

Bengals QB Joe Burrow left off injury list, set to return to field as camp begins

The Cincinnati Bengals made a few last-minute roster adjustments Sunday before the start of training camp, and one notable name was not among them. Joe Burrow, the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, appears to be on track to participate when camp opens this coming week, per NFL Network. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback started the first 10 games of the 2020 season, but suffered a significant knee injury against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22.
NFLallfans.co

Bengals owner Mike Brown says Joe Burrow unlikely to play in preseason

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been fully cleared for all football activities heading into the 2021 NFL season. But, we shouldn’t expect the team to rush the face of their franchise back into action as he continues to recover from a devastating knee injury suffered his rookie season. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy