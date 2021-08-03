Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

PODCAST – How to voice your opinion regarding Long Beach redistricting

By Jackie Rae
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

This week on the word on Long Beach we discuss a current issue that will have a lasting impact on the communities of Long Beach.

:37 – By the end of 2020, district lines within the city of Long Beach may be different. The Independent Redistricting Commission, which is comprised of Long Beach residents, is an independent body tasked with drawing those lines.  Several factors go into establishing district lines, the first of which is the 2020 Census-block population data. But there are details that cannot be obtained from the census. This is why the Commission is having several meetings where Long Beach residents can share information. This week, the Chair of the Long Beach Independent Redistricting Commission, Alejandra Gutierrez, provides insight into how the process works. For specific meeting dates and to provide feedback, residents are encouraged to visit the Long Beach Redistricting site here .

Advertisement

21:12 – Ask any college graduate and most will agree that finding a job in your field, that you love, while also being an integral part of business operations, as your first job after graduation is unheard of. Today we meet Brandon Richardson, the Reporter and Visual editor for the Long Beach Business Journal. He is going to tell us how another creative passion took center stage before he started his career with the Business Journal.

The post PODCAST – How to voice your opinion regarding Long Beach redistricting appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

A Long Beach dog rescue helped a litter of puppies; now they’re ready to find homes

Sparky and the Gang dog rescue has made multiple appearances in The Scratching Post because its founder, Sherri Stankewitz, does a lot of stuff and continually thinks up more stuff to do. She has been pulling dogs from crummy situations for over 25 years and is well known—sometimes notorious—for plunging forward with projects and wild […] The post A Long Beach dog rescue helped a litter of puppies; now they’re ready to find homes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

How a Long Beach environmental ‘hero’ landed in bankruptcy court facing potential $70 million in debts

Ruben Garcia developed a high-tech bonnet that covered a ship’s smokestack while it idles in port, an innovation that promised to capture as much as 80% of its emissions. But one of his more than 50 creditors is alleging his companies were a kind of Ponzi scheme. The post How a Long Beach environmental ‘hero’ landed in bankruptcy court facing potential $70 million in debts appeared first on Long Beach Post.

Comments / 1

Community Policy