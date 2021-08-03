This week on the word on Long Beach we discuss a current issue that will have a lasting impact on the communities of Long Beach.

:37 – By the end of 2020, district lines within the city of Long Beach may be different. The Independent Redistricting Commission, which is comprised of Long Beach residents, is an independent body tasked with drawing those lines. Several factors go into establishing district lines, the first of which is the 2020 Census-block population data. But there are details that cannot be obtained from the census. This is why the Commission is having several meetings where Long Beach residents can share information. This week, the Chair of the Long Beach Independent Redistricting Commission, Alejandra Gutierrez, provides insight into how the process works. For specific meeting dates and to provide feedback, residents are encouraged to visit the Long Beach Redistricting site here .

Advertisement

21:12 – Ask any college graduate and most will agree that finding a job in your field, that you love, while also being an integral part of business operations, as your first job after graduation is unheard of. Today we meet Brandon Richardson, the Reporter and Visual editor for the Long Beach Business Journal. He is going to tell us how another creative passion took center stage before he started his career with the Business Journal.

The post PODCAST – How to voice your opinion regarding Long Beach redistricting appeared first on Long Beach Post .