The Seattle Sounders have seen the investment in the club’s academy pay dividends through the first half of the season, highlighted by the win away against Austin FC in which the team started five teenagers — all of whom have made their way through the developmental system — and subbed another on later in the game. A necessary part of the investment and growth of the developmental system is bringing in the right coaches and leadership to help guide the Academy and the players. The latest addition to those ranks is Steve Cooke, who joins the organization as head coach of the U-17 team.