Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Public health communicators have tough task monitoring social media misinformation

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaRbr_0bFnMy7U00

Misinformation is nothing new , and social media has allowed it to spread like wildfire. You can see it in responses to data-driven posts about the benefits of vaccines and masking on the Clark County Public Health Facebook page .

In response to a recent post, one person wrote "People following this nonsense are deceived." Another wrote, "This is a dangerously misleading post."

That presents a challenge for people like Marissa Armstrong, a senior communications specialist with Clark County Public Health . Armstrong said she tries to see it as an opportunity.

“People are surrounded by misinformation and they're seeing it everywhere," said Armstrong. "It gives us a chance to correct misinformation and provide people with accurate information and science-based information."

It is not easy when people respond with links or comments that fly in the face of reality, or that use partial information to sow distrust of medical experts. Managing a social media website for a public health organization is a balance between free speech online and providing a place to learn the truth about the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of our policies for commenting on our page are really if it crosses that line of threatening or harassment,” said Armstrong. She said removing comments does not happen often, as difficult as that may be at times.

“We have science that shows that the vaccines are effective, that they’re keeping people out of the hospital and they’re preventing deaths, and it can be frustrating to see that data misrepresented, and seeing the detriment," said Armstrong of rising COVID-19 cases.

But Armstrong said things have been getting better, thanks to other commenters stepping up.

“Early on you would just see a lot of misinformation, but we're starting to see more people come out and say, ‘that's wrong, that's not true,’ or providing their own links to the CDC or other reliable sources to push back."

That kind of support keeps public health communicators like Armstrong hopeful.

“We keep trying to get accurate information out, we keep trying to counter the misinformation and really just to emphasize to people that the vaccines are going to be the best way to keep yourself healthy, keep yourself out of the hospital and prevent deaths.”

Armstrong recommended that anyone who has questions about COVID-19 and their health should speak directly with their medical provider or a trusted medical professional.

Comments / 0

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Misinformation#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Public health expert Dr. Leana Wen calls CDC communications strategy "frankly, very poor" — "The Takeout"

Washington — Former Baltimore health commissioner and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate is needed since the "honor system" of self-reporting vaccine status has not worked, and that the Biden administration needs to rely on scientists beyond those in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make public health decisions related to the pandemic.
Douglas, WYDouglas Budget

Harassment prompts health department to take down COVID social media posts

DOUGLAS — Converse County Public Health has taken down its social media posts after its employees were harassed by people on Facebook late last week. Converse County Public Health nurse manager Darcey Cowardin said on Friday a handful of out-of-state people made verbally aggressive comments toward employees on Facebook and over the phone concerning COVID-19 updates it made in the past couple weeks.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Public Health Recommends Limiting Gatherings

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 24 community cases and 16 Sierra Conservation Center inmates for a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases in the county today. There are 285 active cases including 18 who are hospitalized. Public health states “All gatherings during this time of increased COVID transmission bring with them the risk of causing a cluster of cases. Public Health recommends postponing any gatherings at this time. We strongly recommend that gatherings of greater than fifty be postponed. The larger the gathering, the greater the risk that someone in the group will be transmitting the virus. If it is not possible to postpone, consider measures to mitigate the risk. Vaccination, testing, wearing of masks, reduced group size, and moving events outdoors all help reduce the risk.”
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Delta Variant spreading in WA, COVID vaccine rates decline due to misinformation on social media

OLYMPIA, WA - "The pandemic rages on," that’s the message from state health leaders as the Delta Variant continues to infect Washingtonians at an alarming rate. According to the Department of Health 96% of COVID-19 cases across the state are from the highly contagious Delta Variant, the new strain infects twice as many people compared to the original virus, and it’s hitting unvaccinated populations the hardest.
Internetreverejournal.com

Yes, Misinformation on Social Media Is Killing Americans

Let’s suppose that someone walked into our newspaper office and told us that he had a “big story,” the gist of which is that COVID-19 is a hoax. Or that vaccines for the coronavirus are part of a plan by Bill Gates to inject Americans with microchips. Or….insert any number...
Grayson County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Health Department fights vaccine misinformation

As Grayson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks, the number of cases is once again rising. As of Wednesday afternoon, Grayson County’s vaccination rate was at 39.82%, having risen 1.56% since the start of July. Of Grayson County’s total population of 26,178 residents, 10,425 had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthonclive.com

Challenges Arise as Public Health and Scientific Communication Enters Uncharted Territory

It is difficult to dispute that these are troubling times for government officials and public health agencies. It is difficult to dispute that these are troubling times for government officials and public health agencies. Consider the residents of California, who have been facing unprecedented heat and drought. In many regions of the state, officials have asked the public to carefully conserve water and electricity and the potential for wildfires in the coming months is of great concern.1 In addition to environmental factors, in September a rare gubernatorial election will take place in in the state in response to the sitting governor’s actions and decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Internettheiet.org

Calls for social media firms to face consequences for misinformation spread

More than 3 in 5 US adults would back a bill making social media platforms liable for the spread of misinformation during health emergencies, according to a new survey. A poll by Morning Consult, a US data intelligence agency, has revealed that a significant majority of people believe that social media platforms are undoubtedly responsible for continuing to allow Covid-19 misinformation to circulate and that there should be consequences for the companies because of this.
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Texas A&M student teams up with coalition to combat COVID-19 misinformation on social media

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M student is working with a coalition to combat misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media. James Lifton is a sophomore at Texas A&M who says when the pandemic began, he knew he wanted to help in some way. He teamed up with the COVID Campus Coalition, a nation-wide coalition of more than 20 school ambassadors, working to help share accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthMedPage Today

Could a Federal Office of Social Media Fight Medical Misinformation?

The "relationship status" between our social media platforms, COVID-19 vaccines, and our government has become, well, "complicated" -- but it doesn't have to be this way. The fix for this complicated relationship status rests on both improving health literacy and rooting out misinformation, which all too often is allowed to spread across social platforms like wildfire. But this dynamic is not the fault of a singular person, entity, or company. It's a collective conundrum that requires a genuine public-private partnership -- and plan -- to solve.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb & Douglas Public Health makes statement on school COVID-19 protocols

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 protocols followed by the two local school systems:. Statement regarding schools and their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocol. Cobb & Douglas Public Health strives to provide local public and private school leaders with the most accurate information on COVID-19...
InternetCBS News

COVID misinformation runs rampant on social media despite bans and government pressure

A new report claims almost four-fifths of COVID misinformation on Facebook is spread by just 12 accounts, and a group of protesters laid body bags in front of the entrance of the company's Washington, D.C. offices Wednesday and held signs that said "Disinformation kills." Washington Post tech reporter Gerrit De Vynck joins "CBSN AM" to talk about his reporting on the issue.
Pharmaceuticalsnewsbrig.com

Even a social network for doctors is struggling with vaccine misinformation

Even an online medical community can’t completely avoid COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. Gizmodo reports that CNBC has found. a deluge of bogus anti-vaccine claims on Doximity, an industry networking tool for doctors. While shared stories are from well-established news outlets and scientific publications, the comments are apparently rife with misinformation on vaccine safety, mask effectiveness and natural immunity, among other issues.
EducationWAFF

Back-to-school toolkit created by Department of Public Health

Senator Tommy Tuberville said on Wednesday officials in each school district should make the decision to require masks based on their own research. More details on the newly released ADPH COVID toolbox. Updated: 16 hours ago. WAFF's Tiffany Thompson reporting. Health. UAB doctor on delta variant: 'a powder keg of...
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Lujan targets misinformation on social media

Sen. Ben Ray Luján is targeting misinformation on social media platforms with a recent bill introduced in the Senate, and a series of letters sent to top executives at the companies. Last month, the New Mexico Democrat teamed up with 25 other lawmakers to write the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy