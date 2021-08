Well, we’re finally on the downside of the Pokemon GO rollercoaster this year it seems, but things may still be exciting for some of us, at least until Niantic reveals what the third Ultra Unlock is. We previously mentioned how Part 1 (now live) was focused on fossil pokemon and Dialga, while part 2 starting on August 6th brings not Palkia, but Kangaskan and Heracross to 3 star raids around the world, the latter of which is the first time the stag beetle pokemon’s been globally available in any way… oh, and shiny, if you’re into that.