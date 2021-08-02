Report: Lakers sign forward Trevor Ariza to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to add free agents in the 2021-22 period.

With several open roster spots to fill following the acquisition of star point guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers must proceed with caution in rounding out the remaining roster.

With Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, Los Angeles needs to surround the new trio with solid floor spacers and defenders, regardless of the position they play.

Besides those three, the Lakers have only Marc Gasol and Alfonzo McKinnie on the roster, so there needs to be more talent coming into the fold.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, veteran Trevor Ariza is coming back to L.A. on a one-year deal:

Ariza, who just turned 36, fills a position of need after L.A. moved on from Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Ariza has always been a steady presence as a defensive-minded forward who can attempt open 3-pointers at a solid rate, and that should be his exact role with the Lakers.

Last season, Ariza appeared in 30 games for the Miami Heat and made 35 percent of his threes on 4.8 attempts a game.

Ariza initially made his debut for the purple and gold in the latter stages of the 2007-08 season. He then played all 82 games in 2008-09 and played a key role in the franchise’s title that season.

