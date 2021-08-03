Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

This Video of Rowdy Gaines Calling the 4x100 Medley Relay Gave Me Chills All Over Again

By Maggie Ryan
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My memories of Olympic swimming are inextricably tied to the voices of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines, NBC's duo of swimming commentators extraordinaire. Hicks and Gaines have called international swimming competitions for years on the network, managing to convey enough background information for new viewers to feel in on the story, while still capturing the drama of a tight race or a historical performance. Let's just say that when Rowdy Gaines starts yelling split times while a swimmer is charging down the lane, you know something big is going to happen. (Jason Lezak's epic 2008 anchor leg, anyone?)

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Rowdy Gaines
Person
Jason Lezak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Medley#Tokyoolympics#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
POPSUGAR

Another Gold Medal For Team USA! You Have to See Pole Vaulter Katie Nageotte's Tearful Reaction

American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte earned a gold medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The 30-year-old from Ohio was able to clear an impressive height of 4.9 meters (16 feet, one inch). This was a challenge for Nageotte, who failed her first two attempts at the first height of 4.5 meters (14 feet, nine inches). But she cleared it on her third try, then went on to clear 4.7 meters (15 feet, five inches), then 4.8 (15 feet, nine inches), and then 4.85 meters (15 feet, 11 inches) before getting 4.9 meters. Impressively, Nageotte was one of only four other pole vaulters to clear the 4.7-meter height.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Caeleb Dressel posts adorable before and after photo celebrating Olympic gold

Caeleb Dressel posts adorable before and after photo celebrating Olympic gold. Caeleb Dressel captured the hearts of American fans during the 2021 Olympics not just for his insane talent, but also for the rawness of his emotions. Dressel spoke out about the mental rigors of competing on the biggest stage in the world which endeared him to us. Now the Olympian has taken to Instagram to show off his growing medal count in the cutest way possible.
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Nevada swimmer Bowe Becker wins gold in US 4x100 freestyle relay

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel is off on his quest for six swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Games, leading off an American victory in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Dressel gave the U.S. a lead it never relinquished, swimming the first leg in a blistering 47.26 seconds. Blake Pieroni...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
FanBuzz

Rowdy Gaines’ Net Worth: The Gold Medalist & NBC Broadcaster is Swimming in Cash

The first names that come to mind when discussing American swimming will forever be Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz. Phelps and Spitz swam like fish in the pool and became two of the greatest Olympians to ever do it in the process. Rowdy Gaines may not have been as fast as these guys. In fact, only dolphins may be, but he wasn’t too shabby in the water himself and is multi-talented.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Australia Dominates Again in the Women’s 4x100 Freestyle

TOKYO — Seizing the lead near the midway point and never looking back, the Australian women’s swim team won its third straight gold medal in the 4x100 freestyle on Sunday in world-record time. Australia was the heavy favorite in the event and didn’t disappoint, winning by more than three seconds...
Dunwoody, GAappenmedia.com

Dunwoody freestyler takes Olympic gold in 4x100 relay

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Brooks Curry, the 20-year-old underdog, earned a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the 4x100 freestyle relay team. Curry swam in the preliminaries, winning first place in the second heat. He swam alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Bowe Becker. Although he did...

Comments / 0

Community Policy