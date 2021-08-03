This Video of Rowdy Gaines Calling the 4x100 Medley Relay Gave Me Chills All Over Again
My memories of Olympic swimming are inextricably tied to the voices of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines, NBC's duo of swimming commentators extraordinaire. Hicks and Gaines have called international swimming competitions for years on the network, managing to convey enough background information for new viewers to feel in on the story, while still capturing the drama of a tight race or a historical performance. Let's just say that when Rowdy Gaines starts yelling split times while a swimmer is charging down the lane, you know something big is going to happen. (Jason Lezak's epic 2008 anchor leg, anyone?)www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0