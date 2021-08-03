Cancel
The Readers' Forum: Biblical values and freedom

Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

I wonder if some who protest the “tyranny” of wearing masks or getting vaccinated consider themselves Bible-believing Christians. If so, they need to rethink what biblical values say about freedom. Biblical ethics favor the common good over individual rights. Those freed from slavery in Egypt were not let loose into...

Religioncarolinajournal.com

How politics has replaced religion in America

America has always been more religiously devout than other Western democracies. But now, like them, it has begun to secularize rapidly. And, as religion has declined, political ideology has intensified, society has fragmented, and cultural common ground has disintegrated. As a result, politics is increasingly divisive and existentially fraught. For...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

I’m so sad about COVID resurging. It was such a relief to take off my mask and go to the grocery store, to the gym, to restaurants. We were almost there. This delta variant wouldn’t have become a threat if it weren’t for the Americans who, for whatever reason, didn’t see this as their fight; didn’t join the effort; didn’t see the need; didn’t ask what they could do for their country.
Religioncitizensjournal.us

Christian Champion Sounds Alarm On Dems ‘Brainwashing Your Children’

President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party want to pay teachers across America to “brainwash your children with unabashed CRT-laced propaganda,” warns James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute and chief of FamilyTalk radio programs. Dobson, who has advised five presidents on family issues, has authored dozens...
Presidential ElectionDaily Commercial

Today's letters: Readers comment on freedom and vaccinations

One statement she made troubled me: "I still have a problem with a football player taking a knee rather than standing for the national anthem. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. They live under the same freedoms as the rest of us. If something is unfair and needs changing, taking a knee is not going to change it. As long as each citizen has the right to vote they are responsible for the kind of government we have. If they don’t like how America is being governed, they should become part of the solution.”
Religionsweetwaternow.com

Step Into Freedom

Your new life in Jesus is freedom from your old life in darkness. However, learning to live in freedom is difficult. Baptism helps us leave the past behind. How? Baptism is our first step into a real relationship and connection with Jesus. Exodus 14:12 (NLT) Didn’t we tell you this...
ReligionGeorgetown University

Today in Islamophobia

Today in Islamophobia: Mohammed al-Qahtani remains imprisoned at Guantanamo for nearly two decades without charge; he’s one of 39 detainees left in the prison where torture and widespread human rights violations have taken place. Meanwhile in Hungary, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has become the face of right-wing support for the country’s authoritarian regime after praising Prime Minister Victor Orbán, who has a history of making anti-Muslim, antisemitic, and xenophobic comments. In the UK, a British Parliamentary committee’s call to ban Hikvision, a Chinese camera manufacturer implicated in human-rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in China, has been met with firm denial from the Chinese firm. Our recommended read of the day is by Patrick Iber on Spencer Ackerman’s new book, which argues that the war on terror initiated by the Bush administration created the conditions for Trump’s rise. This and more below:
Mahanoy City, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Forum was not intended to be political

I am confused by the reaction concerning the Latino forum held in Mahanoy City July 29. Yes, it was organized by the Schuylkill County Democratic Outreach Committee, which coincidentally includes several members who also participated in the initial racial discrimination discussions that resulted in the formation of the Schuylkill County Chapter of the NAACP. In other words, racial justice is among the issues the committee members care deeply about. In fact, refreshments were provided through donations from individuals on the committee, and not funded by the Democratic Party.
U.S. Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: DeSantis should lead Republicans in '24

Well, it seems the vocal left is dominating the editorial section of the paper again, so I’m out of retirement. People who do not get vaccines are from both parties despite what the media may tell you. Unvaccinated “Russian Roulette” players have a 1 in 6 chance of finding the loaded chamber!
Amsterdam, NYRecordernews.com

Letters to the Editor — 8/6/2021

One of the most boring things that someone can do is go over a candidate’s FEC (Federal Election Commission) filling report. Yet that’s what I chose to do the other day when I looked at Congressman Paul Tonko’s report. Normally I would have called Mr. Tonko OUR congressman, but after...
PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Republicans aren’t thinking

Let’s think this through a little bit. Fifty-six percent of Republicans think they’ll need violence to restore “traditional America”? By that, I assume they mean they’ll have to overturn the will of the majority (i.e. cancel the vote and the right to vote) in order to return to a traditional America. I think that means Republicans, and only Republicans, will decide what traditional America is and who can vote in order to maintain a traditional America, because as soon as they restore the vote, how will they control traditional America?
Politicsarizonadailyindependent.com

Are Your Legislators Defending Liberty Or Big Government?

Do governments exist to preserve individual rights or to advance the greater good of society? Thomas Jefferson answered this question in the Declaration of Independence:. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Public HealthReporterHerald.com

Letters: Democratic Party; world peace; lying media; Bill of Rights; COVID

The Democratic Party, now totally controlled by liberal elites and outright socialists, has committed its total support to:. Israel’s enemies over Israel. Muslims over all other religions. Socialism over democracy. Communism over capitalism. Criminals over law enforcement. Globalism over patriotism. Illegal aliens over legal citizens. Atheism over Almighty God. When...
Ridgecrest, NCbaptistpress.com

Biblical response to social injustice presented at Lifeway event

RIDGECREST, N.C. (BP) — The church must stand together in agreement to pursue justice and heal the lingering impact of racism in society, Frank Williams, the newly installed president of the National African American Fellowship, a group of more than 4,000 Black Southern Baptist pastors, said in a recent seminar on injustice and racism.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
POTUSMSNBC

Why Rand Paul is suddenly having to deal with Donald Trump's ire

This week's Republican primary in Ohio's congressional special election was a relatively crowded affair. Given the partisan leanings of the state's 15th district, locals realized that the winner of the GOP nomination would inevitably end up in Congress, and so plenty of candidates competed for the prize. Not surprisingly, with...

