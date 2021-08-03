Cancel
“Cobra Kai” Star Is The “Blue Beetle”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Cobra Kai” breakout actor Xolo Mariduena is in talks to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in the “Blue Beetle” film for HBO Max, Warner Bros. and DC Films. The project marks the first DC superhero movie led by a Latino character, though DC has had several Latino characters in its films before while both Supergirl and Batgirl in upcoming films are being played by Latina actresses. Mariduena is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian heritage.

