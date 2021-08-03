Torrey Craig, Pacers agree to two-year contract

In 18.8 MPG across 32 regular-season contests last season, Torrey Craig averaged 7.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 1.0 APG. He posted a slash line of .503/.369/.800 while with Phoenix. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers are set to ink veteran free agent swingman Torrey Craig, most recently of the Bucks and Suns, to a two-year, $10 million contract, writes Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via Twitter).

Bobby Marks of ESPN adds (Twitter link) that the Pacers will use a portion of their mid-level exception to sign the 6-7 Craig.

The only player to have logged significant time playing for both NBA Finals teams during the 2020-21 season, Craig unfortunately found himself on the losing side with Phoenix, although he carved out a role for himself as a versatile, defense-first wing contributor.

After going undrafted out of USC Upstate in 2014, Craig first logged NBA action as a 26-year-old with the Nuggets in 2017. He signed a one-year deal with the Bucks as a free agent in 2020.

He struggled to carve out much of a role with Milwaukee during the first portion of the season, averaging just 2.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG and 0.9 APG in 11.2 MPG over 18 games.

Craig, 30, was ultimately traded to the Suns. In 18.8 MPG across 32 regular-season contests, he averaged 7.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 1.0 APG. He posted a slash line of .503/.369/.800 while with Phoenix.