NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Look around Nashville and the city has the jubilant feel of a festival that unfolds when IndyCar takes over the city streets. Yazoo beer flows, country music blares from barrooms and rooftops, and fans take their places for their heart-stirring views of Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and the fastest drivers in the sport hurtling through cramped corners — oh, and over one majestic bridge.