Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL rumors: Eagles’ Derek Barnett, Lane Johnson restructure their contracts

Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles are reportedly restructuring some deals in what could be a move to give themselves some flexibility in the 2022 season. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. ESPN reporter Tim McManus reported Monday that defensive end Derek...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLchatsports.com

Deshaun Watson: Would-be trade to Eagles just got tougher

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. Deshaun Watson is back at Texans camp but still wants a trade. And while the Eagles are a possibility, another player’s injury complicates matters a lot. If television wanted to make...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Eagles Rumors

Could we see Deshaun Watson suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall? There seems to be some smoke surrounding that potential pairing. On Wednesday night, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports reported that trade talks between the Eagles and Texans are “heating up.”. “Talks are heating up between Eagles and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles must sign veteran wide receiver

It’s August 3rd at the time of this story being written and published, and if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you already know what that means. The Birds put on pads today. It’s been a fairly decent camp that has, for the most part, gone on without a hitch, but there isn’t a fan of this proud franchise that isn’t aware of the news that came down on the first Monday of August.
NFL247Sports

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addresses Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed those rumors. Sirianni fielded several questions about the quarterback position at training camp, and one of them mentioned Watson specifically. Sirianni declined to address the Watson speculation directly...
NFLchatsports.com

Steven Nelson, Eagles agree to 1-year contract

After many calls for the Philadelphia Eagles to sign a certain free agent to address their gaping hole at starting cornerback across from Darius Slay, the team went out and did exactly that. That’s right: the Eagles officially agreed to terms with Steven Nelson on Sunday afternoon. The one-year contract...
NFLbizjournals

Here’s how much money the Eagles received in national NFL revenue

The Philadelphia Eagles and the 31 other teams in the National Football League played the 2020 season in stadiums ranging from fully empty to partly full, but each club’s share of national revenue rose 4% to $309.2 million. That’s a 4% increase from $296 million in the Covid-free 2019 season....
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero named in rumor involving nemesis

New Orleans Saints (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) You never really know with this NFL stuff, do you? By a show of hands, how many of you, as Philadelphia Eagles fans, thought that you’d seen the last of Alshon Jeffery? Well, that might not be the case. According to John...
NFLNBC Sports

Lane Johnson on Eagles' offensive line: 'We're mean to each other'

The Eagles’ offensive line room is an interesting place. They sit around and insult each other mercilessly. “We just give each other hell,” Lane Johnson said Thursday. “We’re mean to each other.”. Before you start thinking there’s some sort of dissension or discord going on here, that’s not what this...
NFLcrossingbroad.com

New Eagles Postgame Show to Feature D Gunn, Marc Farzetta, Lane Johnson, John McMullen, and Devan Kaney

PHILADELPHIA – August 2, 2021 – JAKIB Media Partners announced today a Philadelphia Eagles Post Game Show with Derrick Gunn, the premier Eagles Reporter. Launching across the JAKIB Media Network during the upcoming 2021 NFL Season, Gunner will host BIRDS LIVE POST GAME SHOW w/ DERRICK GUNN, MARC FARZETTA, and Eagles All-Pro right tackle LANE JOHNSON (Weekly Contributor).

Comments / 0

Community Policy