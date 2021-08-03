Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak restricted Tuesday and Wednesday due to excessive heat warning

(John Moore / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Two hiking areas are set to be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday after the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued an excessive heat warning for the coming days, ABC 15 reported.

Both Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be shut down due to the excessive heat warning.

Phoenix is expected to see temperatures between 108 and 113 degrees, according to reports from the NWS.

The City of Phoenix is testing a program that seeks to reduce emergencies and injuries along trails. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted in July to launch the program after the Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters also had heat-related health issues during rescues.

First responders and rescue teams have repeatedly had to go up trails to rescue injured and dehydrated hikers during the hot summer months.

The program shuts down trails from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days with excessive heat warnings. It only applies to Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, and not other trails in Phoenix.