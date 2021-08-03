Cancel
Rome, NY

Take A Look At These Beautiful Rome New York Postcards For Sale

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 4 days ago
If you love collecting local artwork, look no further than eBay. There are tons of beautiful Rome New York post cards for sale. Take a look at these beautiful and historic postcards:. Explore The Former Abandoned Woodhaven Park In Rome. What Kind Of Businesses Do You Think Should Be In...

Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Utica, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Rent This Magical, Romantic Tree House Close to Utica

Let's face it: some people aren't exactly cut out for the harsh realities that come with camping. Tents, bugs, no electricity, no bathroom. To some, it's not a pleasing experience. But alas, there's an opportunity for you to spend some time in the woods without having to make those sacrifices...
Utica, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Broadway Theatre League Wants You To Help STOMP Out Hunger

The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is inviting everyone to STOMP Out Hunger. You can donate non-perishable food items between now and the debut performance of STOMP at the Stanley Theatre August 16 and 17. The food drive will help restock the shelves at the Rome Rescue Mission. “When working...
New York City, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Will Live Nation Require Proof of Vaccine? Here’s the Scoop

If you plan on going to a Live Nation event this summer you may want to know what to expect. Concerts are back and people are quickly realizing how big a hole the pandemic left in their lives with the absence of live performances from their favorites artists. People were just getting ready to be back maskless among the masses but with the new Delta variant of COVID spiking numbers again it may be sometime until we see that sense of normalcy we've all been longing for.
Herkimer, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Be Careful, A Bear Was Spotted In Herkimer In A Very Unusual Location

Do you live in or around Herkimer? It may be a good idea to keep your eyes peeled as a bear was spotted in a highly traveled area. To quote someone who works at the radio station, "It isn't every day you see a bear in downtown Herkimer". That's what makes this a little nerve-wracking. Seeing a bear in a fairly unpopulated area isn't the oddest thing to see, but right in a densely populated portion of a city is a little more abnormal.
LifestylePosted by
Lite 98.7

New This Year, State Fair Tickets Can Only Be Purchased Online or Over the Phone

New York State Fair tickets and vouchers for parking are now on sale, but they can only be purchased online or over the phone, no cash tickets will be sold at the gates. With a three-dollar admission, the 2021 New York State Fair is the lowest admission price of any fair in the U.S. And even cheaper for people 65 and older who will be admitted free. The fair continues the tradition of allowing children 12 and under free entry as well. The custom of special days honoring groups will also offer discount and free admission on certain days. Here are this year's special days. Troy Waffner, Fair Director says many state fairs charge $10 or more for admission, but New York has driven prices down to make it more accessible for everyone, no matter their income.
New Hartford, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

New Hartford Heard You! Consumer Square’s Awful Traffic Is Being Looked Into

Nobody holds' back when it comes to their opinion on Consumer Square and the absolutely atrocious traffic problem. Rejoice, New Hartford is actually looking into it. With such a bad traffic problem also combined with five new stores coming to the popular shopping center, something needs to be done. Driving in and out of Consumer Square is nothing short of a horrendous nightmare. Does this mean there is an imminent fix coming? Not necessarily. It is most certainly a start and a push in the right direction.
Rome, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Have You Seen This Missing Ring In Rome New York?

Jessica Russell of the City of Rome New York needs your help. She lost her ring, and is hoping you've seen it. Jessica shared a post on Facebook of when she lost the ring:. I know this is a shot in the dark but yesterday July 26 I lost my mother’s ring that one of my best friends gave me after I lost Levi. The ring is really important to me"

