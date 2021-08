Matt Damon revealed that he only recently stopped using what he calls "the f-slur for homosexual" people at the behest of one of his daughters. The "Stillwater'' actor sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times where he discussed changes in modern masculinity and what that means for him as an actor and public figure. He revealed that he used the slur in front of his daughter mere months ago, prompting her to get offended and leave the room.