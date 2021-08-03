Cancel
Public Health

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults — a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

Related
Public HealthNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Think you don't want to get vaccinated? Think again

(CNN) — I still remember the feeling I had on December 13, 2020 -- the date the first vaccines rolled out of the Pfizer facility in Michigan, destined for hospitals and vaccination centers in every state in the country. Typically reserved scientists described it as the "medical moonshot" we had all been waiting for: a powerful tool against the new virus that had paralyzed the world for almost a year. Those first doses shipped out across America were supposed to signal the next phase of this pandemic -- and it felt as if the whole country could soon let out a collective sigh of relief.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

As New COVID Variants Spread Across U.S., Vaccines Hit a Wall

Despite high-profile vaccination pleas and growing concerns about COVID-19 variants, polling shows a constant wall of resistance to getting the vaccine over recent months. The Delta variant is the dominant strain in the U.S. at present having spread rapidly throughout the nation since it was first detected in March. The highly infectious Lambda variant is also a concern in the U.S. after spreading rampantly in South America.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
Public HealthNewsweek

New Vaccine-Resistant Strain of COVID Could Emerge if People Don't Get Vaccinated: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a COVID-19 strain "worse" than the Delta variant could emerge unless there is a significant increase in vaccinations. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that a continual cycle of new vaccine-resistant variants emerging would occur unless vaccination rates increase during a Good Morning America interview on Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida’s Ron DeSantis in war of words with Joe Biden over Covid-19 spread

Florida’s governor is sounding off about President Joe Biden’s criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as his state is shattering hospitalisation records.Ron DeSantis responded to several comments from both Mr Biden and members of the White House press team, who have aimed criticism at his state and others where rates of Covid-19 are surging and vaccination rates are low."Joe Biden has taken to himself to single out Florida over Covid-19,” Mr DeSantis claimed at a news conference, according to local media.Joining a chorus of Republicans who have sought to link higher migration levels at the US-Mexico border...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
Public HealthNewsweek

Joe Biden Says 'Governor Who?' in Response to Ron DeSantis' COVID Criticism

President Joe Biden blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday when he was asked what he thought of DeSantis' comeback to Biden's criticism of Florida's COVID-19 response, by asking, "Governor who?" On Tuesday, the president called out governors of hot-spot states, including DeSantis, for their refusal to implement COVID restrictions,...
Public HealthKansas City Star

Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes. An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27%...
Public HealthGephardt Daily

WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Aug. 4 (UPI) — The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations. During a news conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
U.S. Politicsgoodmorningpost.com

Joe Biden urges unvaccinated Americans to get a COVID vaccine

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the country’s economic recovery, US President Joe Biden has urged unvaccinated Americans to get immunised sooner. “Today’s message is not a happy one. It’s one to remind us that there’s still a lot of hard work to be done both to beat the Delta variant and to keep the economic recovery moving forward “Biden made the remarks from the White House on Friday, following the release of the July employment report, which showed that nearly 1 million jobs were added to the economy.

