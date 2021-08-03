Measure 109 board released report showing psilocybin as potential mental health treatment
The Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board released a study on July 30 showing that psilocybin, the chemical compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, is effective at reducing depression and anxiety, even in life-threatening circumstances. The Board and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says they have reached a critical milestone in the building of the first state psilocybin therapy program started by Ballot Measure 109.stateofreform.com
Comments / 0