Measure 109 board released report showing psilocybin as potential mental health treatment

This op-ed is adapted from the Mental Health Colorado’s 2021 Legislative Report. In 2020, millions of us were forced into isolation, and anxiety was at an all-time high due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. As we move into a post-vaccine world, we are seeing a secondary pandemic of mental health and substance use concern, and we must be prepared to deal with the increased demand for care and support. These needs are reflected in our 2021 policy priorities.