Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

The NL Central-leading Brewers are again shuffling their pitching staff with reliever John Axford now out for the season because of elbow trouble and starter Eric Lauer joining the team’s growing COVID-19 injured list. The 38-year-old Axford began this season on the Toronto Blue Jays’ broadcast crew. He pitched in the majors Monday for the first time since 2018. But he sustained significant damage to his right elbow and is done for the year. Lauer started Monday against Pittsburgh and threw five shutout innings. He’ll have to sit out at least 10 days due to his positive virus test. Lauer joins All-Star closer Josh Hader, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland, outfielder Christian Yelich and first baseman Keston Hiura on the Brewers’ COVID-19 injured list.