Alex Caruso is no longer a Laker. The fan-favorite guard cashed in on his value and signed a 4-year $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Lakers fans are naturally very upset, as Caruso had become a popular figure for the franchise. Caruso leaving marks the fourth departure from the Lakers franchise after Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell. Caruso brought a defensive strength to the Lakers, something that they would need next season. Currently, fans are trying to understand why the Lakers wouldn't try to keep Caruso, especially given how well he has played for them over recent seasons.