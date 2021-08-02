E-book Readers Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | ACK Media, Andrews UK Limited, Bookbaby

Insight engines allow users to search, discover and analyze both structured and unstructured data. Employees and customers use these tools to quickly and easily find information and data, whether that be documents, content, or raw data. Insight engines use natural language processing and machine learning when querying to best provide results. Instead of writing SQL queries, or utilizing some other database language, users can search in natural language and receive similar results. These solutions learn what users are searching for to offer the most accurate search results. Furthermore, insight engines can connect to a variety of data sources, such as enterprise content management systems, big data processing and distribution tools, and databases, among many others. This allows for a central repository of all company information. All businesses and departments that are shifting to a data-driven culture can use insight engines. By implementing insight engines, companies do not need to rely as heavily on data analysts to provide specific insights and instead can use data teams to focus on more proactive initiatives. Moreover, insight engines may be used in conjunction with enterprise search software, business intelligence platforms, and text analysis software, among others.