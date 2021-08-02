Opportunity Management Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Salesforce, Flowlu, Copper CRM

Why are software engineering companies growing leaps and bounds? Many of you might think that it is worth pursuing software engineering in today's parlance? With the ever-propelling science and technology, students are inclined towards opting for computer science courses. As it is one of the few industries proven to be recession-proof in the recent COVID-19 scenario, its demand even surged after the pandemic. Every business has become completely reliant on digital platforms. It has led to an upsurge in demand for tech professionals all around.