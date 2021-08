England captain Harry Kane will tell Tottenham he wants to join Manchester City when the 28-year-old holds talks with the club next week. (Telegraph - subscription required) Arsenal are considering using 26-year-old Spain full-back Hector Bellerin as a potential makeweight in a deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, with Tottenham also in the running for the Argentine should they sell England captain Harry Kane, 28. (Athletic - subscription required)