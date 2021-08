After three letters over the course of a year to the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), the agency has yet to issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to address the risks miners face every day from COVID-19. Two Administrations have passed and neither one has felt it necessary to issue workplace protections for workers covered by both Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and MSHA. “An ETS is long overdue, and something should have been done at the beginning of the pandemic,” said President Roberts. “You would think that the government agencies that are charged with protecting workers on the job would not have to be forced to do so, but that is where we find ourselves today.”