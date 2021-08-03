Cancel
‘Last Man Standing’ Trailer: Nick Broomfield Doc Alleges LAPD Role In Murder of Rapper Biggie Smalls

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a quarter century after the unsolved murder of rapper Biggie Smalls, filmmaker Nick Broomfield is attempting to get to the bottom of the story. A trailer dropped Monday for Broomfield’s new documentary, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac, a film that points a finger of culpability at the LAPD in the death of Smalls, who was killed in an ambush outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in 1997. No one has ever been held to account for the shooting, but from 1997 on suspicions have swirled that Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight ordered the hit in retaliation for the 1996 drive by killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. Shakur recorded on Knight’s label.

