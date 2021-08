AG James Leads Coalition of Advocates in Highlighting Concerns. New York– New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued the fight against disinformation that has been amplified on social media platforms during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Leading a coalition of advocates in the Latino community, Attorney General James today sent a letter to Facebook, urging the company to address and dispel harmful and inaccurate myths about the virus and the available vaccines, which has resulted in vaccine hesitancy among Facebook users. The Latino community, in particular, has been targeted by inaccurate information about the vaccine, which has led to vaccination rates nearly 45 percent lower than some other ethnic groups. Vaccine hesitancy is even higher among individuals who primarily speak Spanish.