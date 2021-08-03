Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Power by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho Southern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pocatello Airport, or near Pocatello, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Groveland, Wapello and Trail Creek Campground. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0