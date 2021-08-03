Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleton County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 855 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Walterboro, Colleton, Cottageville, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Ruffin, Canadys, Padgetts, Round O, Ashton, Smyly, Springtown, Stokes, Rhodes Crossroads, Cat Hole, Bells Crossroads, Grover, Sidney and Caldwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grover, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
City
Ruffin, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Colleton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy