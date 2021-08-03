Flood Advisory issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 855 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Walterboro, Colleton, Cottageville, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Ruffin, Canadys, Padgetts, Round O, Ashton, Smyly, Springtown, Stokes, Rhodes Crossroads, Cat Hole, Bells Crossroads, Grover, Sidney and Caldwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.