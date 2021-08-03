Cancel
Lucky's Brea Grant on Upgrading the Final Girl to the Final Woman

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroes and Dexter star Brea Grant's latest movie, Lucky, centers on a successful self-help author who finds herself stalked by an unstoppable, unkillable slasher in the vein of Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees. The masked, wordless killer appears early in the movie, and May (Grant) wakes up, gets some household items to defend herself with, and follows her husband Ted (Dhruv Singh) down the stairs. After they have dispatched the killer, Ted drops a bomb on May: this guy shows up every night to try and kill her, and Ted usually just sends him on his way without waking her.

