Lucky's Brea Grant on Upgrading the Final Girl to the Final Woman

The long-awaited hi-def disc debut of the cult-favorite 1982 satirical slasher film comes with a bunch of fresh extras. Shout! Factory releases writer/director Jack Sholder’s ALONE IN THE DARK on a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray September 14 under the Scream Factory banner. Jack Palance, Donald Pleasence, Martin Landau, Dwight Schultz, Erland van Lidth, Deborah Hedwall, Elizabeth Ward and Lee Taylor-Allan star; the synopsis: “At a secluded mental institution, electricity fuels the asylum’s hi-tech security system that keeps the nearby neighborhoods safe from menaces like Frank Hawkes [Palance] and “Preacher” [Landau]. Dr. Bain [Pleasence] maintains strict order while a new doctor, Dan Potter [Schultz], arrives in town with his family. But the inmates don’t take kindly to Potter’s presence and believe he has killed off their former therapist. Suddenly, a power outage leaves the town in chaos…and now the maniacs are free to roam the streets and hunt down the man they believe has invaded their lives. With the area quickly descending into riots and chaos, the innocent few must fight for their lives when they’re left terrified, cornered and ALONE IN THE DARK!”